Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) by 164.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. MM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAMA opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 201,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $2,074,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,886. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

There is no company description available for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

