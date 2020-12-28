Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 226.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGRX shares. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.19 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $601.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

