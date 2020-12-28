Morgan Stanley Invests $6.87 Million in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 114,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

