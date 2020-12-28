Morgan Stanley Sells 19,295 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

