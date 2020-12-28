Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $278,170.46 and approximately $210,618.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,290,445 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

