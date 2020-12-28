National Grid (NGG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2020 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/15/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2020 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/9/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2020 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/3/2020 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

