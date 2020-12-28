Native Utility Token (NUT) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $22.87 or 0.00084499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market cap of $22.48 million and approximately $156.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00627886 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00167499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00323032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00058351 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016781 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.