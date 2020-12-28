NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $222.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.83 million to $226.10 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $260.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $830.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.44 million to $834.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $858.97 million, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $871.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,295,000 after buying an additional 742,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 306,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

