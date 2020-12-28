Neural Protocol Hits Market Cap of $11,628.37 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neural Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $11,628.37 and approximately $76.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00127883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00626220 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00175200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00319633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00056693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

