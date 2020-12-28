Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $129.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

