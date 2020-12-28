New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Trading 5.2% Higher

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) shares traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $15.92. 140,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 35,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 294,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. New Providence Acquisition makes up approximately 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

New Providence Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPAUU)

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

