NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) Receives GBX 120 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 120 ($1.57).

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.09) on Friday. NewRiver REIT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 208.50 ($2.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.2 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 25 conveniently located retail parks and over 700 community pubs.

