NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE:NFI opened at C$24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.68. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.94.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s payout ratio is -37.35%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

