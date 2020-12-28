NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.49

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 1620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in NIC by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

