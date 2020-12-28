Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.14

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 51714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

