Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRDXF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Nordex has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

