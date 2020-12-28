Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

