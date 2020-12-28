NPCoin (NPC) Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $430,029.70 and approximately $1,823.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

