Numeraire (NMR) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $108.00 million and $10.18 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $24.18 or 0.00089240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00304170 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.68 or 0.02172250 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

