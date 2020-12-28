Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $20.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $22.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 114.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,578. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $50.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

