NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $173.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $157.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $167.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after buying an additional 137,939 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.