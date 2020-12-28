NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $173.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $157.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $167.27.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after buying an additional 137,939 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
