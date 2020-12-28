Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.37.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

