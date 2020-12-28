Odyssey One Day Trading Volume Reaches $117,812.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $117,812.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00131937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00624212 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00168576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00322179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00059783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016932 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.