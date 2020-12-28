Offshift Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Offshift has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $45,015.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,889.52 or 0.99858113 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013516 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

