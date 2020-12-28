Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Omeros worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Omeros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 7.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 9.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 5.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $918.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

