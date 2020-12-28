OmiseGO (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $243.84 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00352861 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.