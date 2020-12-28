OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Brokerages expect OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) to announce $1.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year sales of $1.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.97 million, with estimates ranging from $6.01 million to $8.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million.

Several brokerages have commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE OCX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 4,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.13. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

