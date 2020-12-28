Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ ONCY traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $2.43. 913,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

