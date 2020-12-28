Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading Up 8.6%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares were up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 3,155,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,354,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $193.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. Research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.