Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Tops $376.27 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $376.27 million and approximately $102.27 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014097 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010195 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008973 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002718 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.