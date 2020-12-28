Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

OPRT opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $530.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $529,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 177.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 173.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 158.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

