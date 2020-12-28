ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.35

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 13417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

The firm has a market cap of $565.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $348,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

