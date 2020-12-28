Orchid Price Down 11.7% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $85.22 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00045664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00295320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

