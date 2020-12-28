Origin Sport (ORS) One Day Volume Hits $113,592.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $587,365.94 and $113,592.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

