Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Trading Up 5.3%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 288,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 234,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

