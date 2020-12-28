Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.63 Million

Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce $184.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.78 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $710.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.30 million to $711.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.70 million to $759.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 223.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 102.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

