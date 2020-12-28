Ormeus Cash Price Tops $0.0163 on Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $153,311.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.00477459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2,461.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.