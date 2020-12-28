Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

OR opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

