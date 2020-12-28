Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
OR opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.