Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of OR opened at C$15.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5922377 EPS for the current year.

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.43.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

