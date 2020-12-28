Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of OR opened at C$15.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5922377 EPS for the current year.
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
