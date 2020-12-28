Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Down 7.3%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 2,934,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,125,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $153.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.