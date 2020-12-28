Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Down 7.3%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.42. 2,934,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 1,125,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $153.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

