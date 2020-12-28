Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 7.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.63. 54,014,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 60,925,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $172,586,033.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,804,161 shares of company stock worth $220,932,354 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,315,000.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

