Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Dec 28th, 2020

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 538,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares during the period. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE:DX opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

