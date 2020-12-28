Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 82.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,635 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

