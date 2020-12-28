Paloma Partners Management Co Has $192,000 Stock Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

