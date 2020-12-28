Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $202,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,679,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,824,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BEPC opened at $58.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

