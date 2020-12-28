Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $206,000 Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HVT opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Haverty Furniture Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.