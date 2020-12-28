Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Banc of California by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 880,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Banc of California by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Banc of California by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $751.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

