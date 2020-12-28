Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 11,188 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM opened at $19.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

