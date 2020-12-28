Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Knoll by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

KNL opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $726.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

